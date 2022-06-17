To The Editor:
I would like to thank you for covering the Congressional hearings on the investigation of Jan. 6, and what went on at The White House during the insurrection at the capitol. The First Amendment of the Constitution provides protection for journalist all across America to seek the truth about our government and pass those facts to the American people so we can assess what and how we feel about that which you are reporting. I thank the Founding Fathers for having the wisdom to create such a framework for a journalist that relies on facts, and stories are not pursued based on polls but on the public's right or need to know.
One of the most fascinating things I see so far as a result of these hearings is that so many of the Trump inner circle are testifying under oath, with the threat of prosecution should they lie, and not one of them to date has gone on record to make the claim that the election was stolen. In fact, the head of the Justice Dept., Bill Barr, said the whole thing was BS. President Trump's own daughter backed up Bill Barr and said she believed him.
In addition to all this we learn about the phony fund put together to solicit funds from the public to finance the fight to prove the election was stolen. Nearly $250 million dollars collected and nearly nothing spent on investigations. Looks like yet another massive con job to enrich the Trump family at the expense of the unsuspecting Trump base.
So yes, thank you for your coverage. Please continue to cover this very historical event as it will no doubt be a big part of history no matter how many people dislike this inconvenient truth that is unfolding during these hearings.
David Williams
Garrett
