To the editor:
I noted on the website that someone asked about the old song named "I got a horse and I named him Napoleon." My father used to sing that song to us as children some 60 years ago. This is the version of the song we sing to the same tune identified in your response to the inquiry:
The song I learned:
I got a horse and I named him Napoleon
Could have been Kirkbride. (It was my father who taught us kids this song.)
(Tune — “Reuben, Reuben, I've Been Thinking")
I got a horse and I names him Napoleon
All on account of his Bonepartes
He was bred to a Hamiltonean
And known by everybody round these parts
He was bred so fine you could see right through him.
His hair as fine as any silk.
I hitched him to an old milk wagon,
When I wanted him to stop I'd holler “milk.”
One day as I was riding out a ridin'
Along came feller in a rig so neat.
He said to me, “Your a great big chum
I'll have you a race right down this street.
Away we went, helter skelter.
I had a smile all over my face.
As sure as I'm a sinner, I was coming out a winner.
When the sucker hollered “Milk” and I lost the race.
I lay in the barn with my mouth wide open.
Didn't have a cent 'cause I was dead broke.
I lay in the barn with my mouth wide open And a great big rat ran down my throat.
I took a piece of cheese, and put it right here. (on my chin)
Took a tom cat — full of fleas.
Up came the rat, and saw the cat,
And down went the rat, the cat, and the whole darn cheese.
Utahna Nielsen
Utah
