To the editor:
The Romans named the first month of the year after Janus, the two-faced god. He looked back over the past year’s events and looked forward to upcoming success.
The return of the Indiana General Assembly for the short session reminds me of him.
Yes, the current budget spends 51% on public education. But that represents only 2.2% of the state GDP compared to 2.9% spent in 2009.
Yes, Indiana added $750 million in the current budget, but our average teacher salaries still range at the bottom of the Midwest. That means we have not kept up, and we are losing a generation of teachers.
My favorite two-faced comparison is when legislators claim that they sent enough money to the locals, but the local school boards and administration are somehow hoarding it. Senators Glick and Kruse, Representatives Zent and Smaltz, you took over the funding mechanism in 2009 and you manipulate and regulate how it is spent. Yet now you want to blame those folks and even restrict their chances to pass referenda?
How truly Janus of you! Let’s try to do better in the new year.
Scott Hottell
Angola
