To the editor:
My name is Kevin Heller and I am running for DeKalb County Commissioner.
In 1999, my family and I made the move to Auburn. We made the decision to move to DeKalb County because we were impressed with the DeKalb school system and felt that it would be a great place to raise our children. We quickly fell in love with the area’s sense of community.
Within a year, I was heavily involved with Junior Achievement. As a volunteer, I taught JA’s senior module on Economics, integrating my “real world” business experience into the current economic climate of the day to make it more relevant to the future leaders of DeKalb County. In 2011, I was honored to receive Junior Achievement’s Golden Achievement Award for Economic Excellence.
Having spent more than 30 years in the printing and marketing industry in such roles as owner, account manager, national director, and vice president, I have excelled at working with clients all over the country while also building successful organizations and teams by utilizing common sense business principles as well as lean process methodologies. I will bring all of these skills to my role as a County Commissioner. In addition to having owned multiple companies throughout my career, I have been a business owner in the family entertainment industry for over 35 years; 20 years while living in DeKalb County. Currently, I am the Director of National Accounts for a large print and marketing firm as well as the co-owner, along with my wife Robin, of All About You Boutique on Main Street downtown Auburn.
As a County Commissioner, I will focus daily on the quality of our roads, level-setting taxes through fiscal responsibility, working with the county to establish a realistic path forward for the jail, address drainage concerns with our area farmers, and economic development opportunities that include a sophisticated trails system throughout our communities that will create a pathway to the future of DeKalb County.
It is my belief that all elected officials should be fully transparent and keep all of our citizens informed on all issues. My door will always be open. Aside from my lengthy business and management background, at my core, integrity, respect and decency are the driving force in my pursuit of County Commissioner. “This is how we treat our families. DeKalb County is our family.”
To learn more, please check out my Facebook page — Kevin Heller for DeKalb County Commissioner — and/or my website at kevinhellerforcommissioner.org
Thanks for looking for my name on the ballot this fall!
Kevin Heller
Auburn
