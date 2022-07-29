Hopefully, this saves lives.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is now working through development of some changes on S.R. 3 at Waits Road near Kendallville, pitching an intersection change that would stop drivers from crossing two or four lanes of the highway.
The intersection — one of five on S.R. 3 serving Kendallville and one of two that doesn't have a stop light — was the site of one of the local area's worst traffic fatalities in a long while.
In April 2021, a woman pulled out into the highway and was hit hard by a high-speed dump truck on S.R. 3. It was an accident scene that clearly shook up the first responders who attended to it, ultimately costing the lives of the driver, her unborn child and one of her two children.
So we're not surprised to see the state taking a sudden interest in the area.
Outside of that, there had been 13 other accidents at the crossing in a two-year period, including four injury accidents. All of the injury accidents came when cars were smashed trying to turn left or cross the highway and were hit by fast-moving north-south traffic on S.R. 3.
INDOT's plan is to install a reduced-conflict intersection, shutting off the median and setting up U-turn locations north and south of the current crossing. Drivers who want to get across the highway would make a right turn, go to the turnaround and then U-turn into the lanes heading the opposite way.
This kind of intersection eliminates left turns and drivers passing over lanes of travel, which is proven to reduce the opportunity for motorists to get hit by other cars.
And the cost of such a project is relatively low considering typical road work — the improvements can be made in about three months for a cost of just $1 million.
Drivers who frequently use Waits Road may need some time to adapt and may feel inconvenienced, but in reality they're traveling only a few hundred extra feet to the U-turn sites.
Yes, many of the bad accidents are caused by driver inattention, but this new intersection removes much of the danger even for drivers fully absorbed in their cell phones.
It's a simple project that the community should get behind. If it saves even one additional life over the next 10 years, it will be worth it.
We also credit the state for its quick response in recognizing the ongoing hazard and working quickly and prudently to correct it. It's coordination between state government and local communities at its best.
We support this project and encourage residents too as well.
We look forward to not having to report on any more fatalities at Waits Road in the future.
