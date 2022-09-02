To the Editor:
Pokagon gets $1.3 million for toboggan slide upgrade. I have some trouble with that. Even with refrigeration units — that slide was open — maybe — 30 days in total last winter. Note their schedule: "Open week ends only from Nov 25 - Feb 26"
$1.3 million to slide down a hill? Perhaps Denny Zent could spend our tax money more wisely.
Jim Cook
Angola
