To the editor:
At the recent Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, we were preparing the stage on Friday night for the bands to play for the extremely large crowd downtown. The stage manager noticed that the power to run the sound system kept dropping below acceptable limits. We then called the Auburn Electric department and they dispatched Justin and his team to the outdoor power station on 8th Street. He immediately began to diagnose the problem, proposed a solution to his boss and then began the repairs.
Within one-and-a-half hours of our initial call, they ran new power directly from the transformer to our stage, allowing the event to begin on time. The service provided by Auburn Electric was outstanding! Thank you and “well done” to the entire Auburn Electric team.
Mike Boswell
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.