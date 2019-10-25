To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Sarah Payne to become the next mayor of the City of Auburn. As a 93-year-old, life-long resident of DeKalb County, and of Auburn for over two decades, I am confident Mrs. Payne’s professional experience, unwavering commitment, and passion for the city she has demonstrated for years will prove positive for the future of the community.
The Yarde family have been engaged in the civics of this county for well over a century. My late husband Jay and I did not necessarily always share the same broad political ideologies in our 52 years of marriage, but we did find common ground in learning about and supporting people we felt would be capable and excellent public servants. We looked for those prospective civic leaders who were visionary and informed advocates for the community. Candidates who were open to both praise and criticism, and those who would welcome participation and gather input from broad ranges of people on key issues. Jay and I also supported those we felt could bridge divides, and to me, the person who best represents all those traits is Sarah Payne.
It may surprise some that I stay current on events and happenings, read platforms, and follow media reports from multiple sources, but I do. I pride myself on making informed decisions that are not based on party affiliation alone or gossip. Auburn and DeKalb County would do well to recall that is how we functioned at one time because when we do so we have better outcomes and better communities as a result. Make no mistake I am no stranger to local politics, and seldom make my thoughts public, but felt this occasion to be an exception.
Sarah is a mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, volunteer, experienced in business and budgets, informed, adept, and has been a dedicated and enthusiastic contributor to this city long before she entered this race. She has a vision and understanding of what cities such as Auburn need to keep doing in order to be competitive and successful. In doing so, Sarah has never stopped to ask anyone their politics along the way. Her primary concern and motives have always been to benefit this city, and nothing more. Whether you realize it or not, you have probably benefitted from Sarah’s work in Auburn already. It is time for the next generation of leadership in Auburn to take its place. It is time to recognize and support the hard work, knowledge, and long held commitment Sarah has given this city freely. It is time for Sarah Payne to become the next mayor of the City of Auburn.
Joan Yarde
Auburn
