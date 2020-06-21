Banks’ bill appears to not recognize quality, dedication of educators
To the editor:
This is an open letter to Congressman Jim Banks of the 3rd District. It would be more appropriately addressed to Politician Jim Banks, however, for much of what comes from his words and actions is directly out of the Donald Trump playbook. What I am about to address is a classic example.
Mr. Banks, congratulations on making the front page of The News-Sun on Sunday, June 14, with the headline, “School funds based on reopening.” It reminded me of what almost any young parent has, in a moment of weakness, said to their children: “No candy for you unless you do what I said.” The “candy” in your bill, the so called, “Reopen Our Schools Act,” amounts to an average of 8% of the total amount of a school district’s annual budget. It varies depending on the number of children in poverty, those receiving special services, English as a new language services, etc. In other words, it supports federal programs for children most in need. You do care about those children, I assume, Mr. Banks, although this ingenious piece of legislation does not necessarily suggest that.
Withholding funds is government’s favorite way of controlling things, even though it is a cheap shot and about as clever as your president’s solution to racial unrest ... send in the army. I thought you represented the people of the 3rd district, but it seems you feel more allegiance to Donald Trump, your fearless misleader. I’m sure he is proud of you for your bill, which goes nicely with his push to reopen the economy and pretend that the COVID-19 pandemic has just disappeared, like he said it would.
You are right that closing schools sets students back. I agree it is a very sad thing to tell students you can’t come to school. But did it occur to you for just one minute, Mr. Banks, how grievously and reluctantly our public school teachers, administrators and school board members have taken the drastic steps that they did in the face of this once-in-a-century ordeal?
Do you think that school officials are so happy with not having to go to school that they want to continue this paid vacation? These are people who have dedicated their lives to children, accepting low to modest pay relative to other professionals in order to serve our nation’s greatest resource: our children.
Do you think that your fellow Republican, Gov. Eric Holcomb, took lightly the decision to close Indiana’s schools and go to e-learning (despite its flaws)?
Do you think that state and local school officials are a bunch of naughty kids that need your cleverly designed little monetary threat to make the right choice on opening schools?
If so, you don’t know the quality and dedication of people who staff and run our schools like I do, having spent 36 years as a teacher and administrator.
Or maybe you just want to make your friend in the White House proud of you for imitating his reckless and foolish drive to open up everything whether or not it leaves thousands of dead in its path. After all, it’s mostly a bunch of old folks we’re talking about, isn’t it? And of course the economy must improve so your friend will be reelected, right?
I don’t like to be rude and imply that your bill is a crude insult to all the hard-working and dedicated local educators who have agonized over the questions of when and how to reopen schools, but you might want to give it some thought. On the other hand, there is no chance this bill will pass in the House, even if it gets a hearing, which I rather doubt. There are enough large minds struggling with the decision on reopening schools, they don’t need a sophomoric threat like your bill to complicate the matter.
Robert P. Neilson
Kendallville
