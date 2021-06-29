To the editor:
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County requests the community’s help in locating Barbara Penick, who served on the foundation’s board of directors in 1998 and 1999.
This year marks the foundation’s 25th anniversary, and in recognition of that milestone, we are hosting an open house on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the CFDC office, 700 S. Main St., Auburn. We have planned a brief ceremony that day to recognize individuals who served on the board of directors during the foundation’s early years. We have identified the first “25” board members, with Ms. Penick being one of them.
If you can help us in locating Ms. Penick, please call the foundation office at 260-925-0311 and ask for executive director Tanya Young. Thank you in advance for your assistance.
In addition, we hope that you — members of the community — will attend the open house on Aug. 12. We ask that you RSVP by calling 260-925-0311. Hope to see you there!
Barbara Olenyik Morrow
President, Board of Directors, 2021
