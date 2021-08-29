We’re entering the busy part of the late summer and fall, with weekend calendars filled with public events.
After everything was called off in 2020, people are ready to get back out.
Events coming within the next month or two include the Auburn Cord Dusenberg Festival, Kendallville Car Show, Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association Labor Day music festival in Kendallville, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, Corn School in LaGrange, Mashmallow Festival in Ligonier, Kendallville Apple Festival and many more not included in this list.
That’s not even mentioning high school sports including football games and other events that people want to get to.
For now, all of these things are still going on despite COVID-19 activity rising as rapidly as it did in late 2020, heading toward similar peaks the state hit by the end of the year.
Cases have risen into the thousands per day, hospitalizations have spiked with more than 2,000 Hoosiers in hospitals getting treated and deaths — nearly wiped out early this summer — have risen again. Lately, 20 Hoosiers per day are losing their lives due to the virus.
Local residents got a taste of how quickly something can be pulled off the schedule when East Noble High School decided to go virtual for a few days and canceled all of its extracurricular events — including this past Friday’s home football game — until Wednesday.
At Trine University, where all of its concerts at T. Furth Center for Performing Arts were shelved last year and part of 2021, things were getting back to normal then the slate was wiped clean again out of an abundance of caution. Hopefully the top-notch shows return soon.
After a year of sitting at home with nothing to do and after an early summer taste of normalcy with good, safe results, we hope that everything else remains on the schedule.
But, as has been the case throughout this entire pandemic, it requires a little bit of buy in from everyone.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is far and away the best way to protect not only yourself but others. While the highly contagious delta variant has been causing more breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, the numbers are extremely clear — vaccinated people are far less likely to pick up the disease than unvaccinated people and even for those who do, rates of hospitalization and death are far smaller as compared to people who don’t get shots.
Because of the high infectivity rate of the delta variant of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking up again in close-quarters situations indoors. Masks are a good idea too even in outdoor situations when you’re going to be stuck in crowds like, say, walking through a crowded festival.
We recognize making these points that health officials have made time and time again are equivalent to talking to a brick wall at this point, as the people who refuse to participate likely never will up until a point where they or someone close to them ends up in a hospital bed or morgue, and even then we have our doubts about whether it would change their minds.
So, we’ll aim for the barest of bare minimums instead — if you’re sick, regardless of whether you think it’s a cold or allergies or whatever else, please, stay home.
If you have a fever, if you have a cough, if you’re snotting all over the place, please do not go out, regardless of what your personal medical opinion is as to the cause.
It stinks to miss a fun event, but most people attending fall festival and events probably don’t want to pick up an infectious disease along with their photographs, fair food and fun.
You may think it’s stupid or “not a big deal” or “overblown” or not a threat to you, but festival organizers are responsible for thinking of the needs and safety of hundreds or thousands or all types and are more likely to err on the side of caution.
If you do your part to keep COVID-19’s spread down, you’ll be simultaneously doing your part to keep fall fun events on the calendar.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
