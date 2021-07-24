To the editor:
In June, Children First Center hosted their 1st Annual Golf Outing For The Kids at Bridgewater Golf Course. We had a fantastic turnout for the event with several teams competing for the win!!
Our organization would like to send out a big thank you to all the players that participated in the event making it successful. We would also like thank all our sponsors and the area businesses that contributed prizes, signs and talent!
• Scheumann Dental Associates
• Ambassador Enterprises
• Ashley Industrial Molding
• Five Lakes Coffee
• Walmart Distribution Center
• PHP
• Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services
• David Clark — “Where’s Dave” Realtor
• Team Quality Services
• Allstate Insurance Agent — Doug Schenkel
• Subway in Butler
• Vision Source
• AZZ Galvanizing Inc.
• Custom Coating
• Auburn Dental Associates
• The Hicksville Bank
• Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
• Covington Box & Packaging
• SBP Insurance
• Noble REMC, M&S Steel Corp.
• Therma-Tru Doors
• Community State Bank
• ProFed Credit Union
• Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
• Murray Brokerage
• North Eastern Group Realty — Kelly York
• Don and Robin Hulen
• Godfathers Motorcycle Charities
• North Eastern Group Realty — Allie Kurtz
• Bridgewater Golf Club
• RP Wakefield
• Albright’s One Stop
• Mad Anthony Tap Room — Auburn
• Big Red Sports
• Culligan Water — Kendallville
• Casey’s — Kendallville
• Diskey Architectural Signs
• Brady Thomas for Sheriff
• The James Foundation
• Garrett State Bank
• Paul Richardson
• Paragon Steel
• Elise Hippensteel
• Carbaugh Jewelers
• Joyce Hefty — Covell — State Farm Insurance Agent
• Hoppy Gnome
• Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender — Steve Hostetter
• The House of Spirits
• Mike’s Car Wash
On June 26, The Godfathers Motorcycle Club hosted their 1st Annual Geared Up For Kids at The DeKalb Outdoor Theater. The event was free to attend and bring your families to enjoy the multiple bounce houses, games, hot dogs and cotton candy. The Godfathers had a great turnout of bikes for the fun and live auction and raffles with an abundance of great donated items.
On the stage all day were several bands that entertained guests and the band Rekt closed out the evening. Our organization would like to send out a big thank you to all the members of the Godfathers that put their hearts into making this event so special and so successful! The group presented Children First Center a check from the event last week for $10,257!
Children First Center provides a broad base of intervention, prevention and preservations services for vulnerable children and their families in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley Counties. Many of these services are provided in the family's home, guided by qualified professionals. The work guided by the Children First professional is designed to prevent incidents of child abuse, neglect and help strengthen struggling families.
Our fundraisers are critical for our organization to continue providing programming and services to these families and we could not do that without your support. Thank you! Children First Center will be hosting a 2nd annual Golf For The Kids in 2022.
Thank you to all who partner with us to “Help Families Become All They Can Be!”
Tracy Bell
Auburn
Children First Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.