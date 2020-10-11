25 years ago
• CSX Transportation appeared in DeKalb Superior Court for a hearing on blocking traffic at the Randolph Street and Taylor Road crossings in Garrett. The fines totaled $1,250 for five violations. CSX was cited five times in November and December 1994 for violating the 10-minute limit at the crossings.
