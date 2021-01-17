Hoosiers are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and Indiana has chosen wisely when deciding who gets the vaccine first.
Indiana received its first distribution of vaccines in mid-December and immediately went to work putting shots into arms.
The first group to receive the vaccine were front-line health care workers and emergency responders, the people who are tasked by our society to protect and serve us and who are the most likely to come into contact with those infected with COVID-19. Putting health care workers first was a pretty universal choice across the country.
But as the state worked through that population and then had to decide who was up next, the decision was much more open-ended. States are empowered to choose for themselves who gets the vaccine when, although the federal government issues its guidance on who it thinks is highest priority.
Indiana opted to take the route of vaccinating those most at risk of death next, instead of the most at risk for exposure.
Within its first allotment of vaccines, the state started setting aside doses for residents living in nursing homes. After that, the state opened vaccines to those 80 and older and this past week expanded to include those 70 and older.
Next up will be those 60 and older, before the state moves on to its next eligible groups.
The decision has drawn some criticism as people have pondered whether other groups may be more deserving right now. The loudest among that criticism has been the suggestion that teachers should be put at the front of the line if schools are expected to remain open, although there have also been calls for “essential workers” — the grocery store clerks and utility workers and those who can’t work from home and do jobs that are critical to everyone else in the state.
But Indiana laid out its goal clearly when it announced its second-round priority: “Save the most lives while reducing hospitalizations.”
Hoosiers 60 years old and older have accounted for more than 60% of those who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as well as a whopping 93% of the nearly 9,000 lives taken by coronavirus in Indiana.
Those two statistics should remove any doubt that Indiana has made the smart choice on vaccine priority.
The most callous among us would and have stated that COVID-19 deaths are no big deal because the people who are dying are old and likely sick with something else anyway.
Yes, old people are at a higher risk of dying day-to-day from any cause compared to younger people, but we can guarantee that fact is small comfort to any family who has lost a parent or grandparent to COVID-19.
Health care workers have repeatedly dismissed the notion that COVID-19 patients die of “something else.” We have heard from ICU directors and health officers and doctors over and over that those 9,000 Hoosiers would likely still be alive today had they not contracted COVID-19.
We understand and sympathize with the risk that other Hoosiers, including teachers and grocery store workers and bank tellers and gas station attendants and others take daily to make society work. They can and have contracted COVID-19 like so many others. Some do get seriously ill and some do die.
But when you run the numbers, the odds of a working-age person ending up in an ICU or dying from COVID-19 are simply much, much smaller than the same happening to an older person.
With a limited supply of vaccines available, doses would be underutilized going to lower-risk workers while we watch older Hoosiers filling up hospital beds and cemeteries.
We strongly suspect those “essential” workers will be first up in round three of vaccines, so their day will likely be ahead of the rest of the general populace. But for now, they’ll have to wait patiently for their turn.
Indiana made the right call and should stay its current course.
