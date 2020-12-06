To the editor:
Where did our humanity go? Some of the same good-hearted people who go out of their way to help others in a natural disaster will not wear a mask. Isn't COVID-19 a natural disaster?
Some of the same people who will tell you they are "pro life" will not wear a mask to protect the lives of others. Don't all lives fall under the heading of "pro life?" What have we become?
In the past, when there was an enemy threatening our shores or our way of life, we banned together to fight that enemy. Isn't COVID-19 an enemy who threatened our shores and breached them? Isn't this virus still threatening our way of life? Why don't we band together to fight this deadly enemy? I hate going to the store these days because it makes me sad, angry, disappointed and fearful. There are those people who will not wear a mask, those that wear it around their necks or chins and those who only cover their mouths (What part of respiratory illness don't they get? Are they all mouth breathers?).
Why have signs on the doors of businesses stating that masks are required to enter if management is not going to enforce it? And please do not advertise that you are providing a safe environment in which to shop when you do not even force employees to wear masks.
All my life, I have seen signs stating "No shirt, no shoes, no service." How is this any different? Where is our humanity when some people will not do the simplest thing to protect others from illness and possible death?
Kathy Strawser
LaOtto
