To the Editor:
How is it fair to withhold something that is earned? Would you like it if the freedoms you were promised were suddenly withheld? That is exactly what is happening at DeKalb Community Corrections. Over three weeks ago, there was a burst of Covid within the facility that resulted in the ones who tested positive were sent home to their families but those who tested negative, were forced into an unlawful lockdown. In retrospect, the ones who tested positive should have been the ones forced to stay within the walls of the Community Corrections so as not to infect anyone else. I guess common sense truly isn't that common nowadays.
The residents that are housed within those walls are regular people like you and I, they just got convicted of a crime. They are still humans like us and should be treated as such. They aren't in “jail”, they were given the opportunity to be a part of the DeKalb Sheriff's program of work release, which gives the inmates the right to earn passes, go to AA meetings to help them stay on the right path, and the ability to go to church. These passes have been withheld for over three weeks even after the CDC had said there is no reason to quarantine or social distance.
It's bad enough to be withheld from your loved one because of them being in the program but when you become accustomed to them being able to come home on a two-hour pass and then that is taken from you, you become depressed. No where else within this county has locked down or forced people against their will to wear a mask. Why, is DeKalb Community Corrections the only place to do so? To my knowledge not even the actual jail is on lock down. These women and men do not have a voice so it is up to us, the community to be their voice and demand the restrictions be lifted. Will you be their voice or will you just ignore the injustice because you feel they are just criminals? I, for one, will speak up for injustice against anyone regardless of what crime they may or may not have committed.
Wendy Moore
Auburn
