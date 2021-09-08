To the editor:
This is an opinion on the constant quarantining of our school children being sent home with no one-on-one teaching. In our school district there are a lot of churches with empty community rooms and classrooms that sit empty six days per week. Also empty rooms at the Impact Institute, libraries and new Community Learning Center. These rooms could be used for students showing no symptoms, just a victim of contact tracing.
I would think there are a lot of educated people that would willingly help these kids with e-learning.
As a community we are doing a great disservice to our children by not providing them with the tools they need to learn. If they don't have symptoms and test negative, then they should be in the classroom regardless of contact tracing. That may have slowed the spread down a year ago, but not today.
The EN administration and school board members are given the responsibility of teaching our kids. They are falling short of that at this time.
Toni Mast
Rome City
