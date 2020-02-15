To the editor:
“Queen for a Day” tea tickets are sold out!
St. Martin’s Healthcare is excited to announce its upcoming 14th Annual Circle of Friends Tea on Saturday, Feb. 29, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on East 7th Street in Auburn. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be enjoyed by guests including an exquisite assortment of homemade desserts that the Tea has become famous for.
This year, we invite our guests to join St. Martin’s Healthcare assisting those we serve to be a “Queen for a Day.” Access to affordable healthcare is on everyone’s mind and through the support of the DeKalb and Noble County communities and events such as the Tea, the clinic is able to provide healthcare for the uninsured and under-insured in our community. Last year, St. Martins documented over 3,200 visits to the clinic.
We are excited to present entertainment featuring area Queens including Victoria Ruble (2020 Miss ACD), Pyper Dobson (2018 Miss DeKalb County), and local talent Jensen Snyder. Guests will learn more about our patients and the value of the work St. Martin’s Healthcare provides for our community. A wide variety of gifts donated by area businesses will be displayed and can be won by purchasing raffle tickets the day of!
No tickets will be sold at the door. Various partnership opportunities are still available. You may also purchase a partnership online. Please call Grace (260-357-0077) for more information. All proceeds from this event support St. Martin’s Healthcare which serves the uninsured and under-insured needs of DeKalb and Noble counties.
Grace Caswell
Garrett
