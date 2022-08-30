To the Editor:
On the third Wednesday of the month in Noble County, a very special meeting takes place. It’s not just another meeting that one feels obligated to attend. This is one no one wants to miss. The meeting is the Noble County Interagency Team. During COVID, this team stepped up to weekly even though it had to take place virtually. In those meetings nonprofit leaders worked closely with one another for support and guidance to help us help our community members through the hardest times any of us had ever faced.
Sometimes nonprofits are taken for granted in the overall economy of an area, but there are nearly 1.9 million nonprofits in the U.S. We make up about 10% of the workforce and 5.6% of the GDP. The nonprofit sector is the third largest workforce in the USA, behind retail and manufacturing.
Thanks to Rose, Operations Assistant at Common Grace Ministries, we were alerted to the fact that the August meeting fell on August 17, National Nonprofit Day. Just by sending a couple of emails, we were joined by Mayor Handshoe, of Kendallville and Chris Crabtree, from Congressman Jim Banks’ office. Mayor Handshoe read a proclamation naming Aug. 17, 2022, Kendallville/Noble County Nonprofit Day. Mr. Crabtree read a letter from Congressman Jim Banks, thanking nonprofits specifically for their work in Noble County. Mr. Crabtree stayed to hear the table discussions as one nonprofit after another (25 nonprofits in all) shared their activities and made connections with others in the room for the good of Noble County.
Following the meeting, Mr. Crabtree shared that he has seen nothing quite like this in the other counties. He sent a message back to the nonprofits the next day. “I was so inspired by all the good work by the organizations represented. (The Noble County nonprofits) are such a blessing to so many people in need of services, and that in turn blesses us all.” He ended by offering the support of Congressman Banks’ office to the nonprofits in any way they can help us or constituents.
We all agreed that we are blessed by one another and the connections we make every month that help those around us. These nonprofits and the people who work in them, from the staff to the volunteers and board members, are true gems in Noble County. When you support the Noble County nonprofits, we are all Noble Strong.
Angie Kidd
The Noble County Interagency Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.