Regardless of how serious or not serious you think coronavirus is, you should take recommendations of local health officials seriously.
Recently declared a worldwide pandemic, the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, arrived here in northeast Indiana last Sunday, with a presumptive positive test from a patient at Parkview Noble Hospital.
Thankfully, it’s the only case in our region at this time. And, with good measures in place, we hope it stays that way.
Lots of comparisons have been made between this new virus and seasonal influenza. That comparison has been used, in many cases, to downplay or dismiss the virus as all hype.
That comparison, however, is flawed.
• To date, the novel coronavirus has been shown to result in a higher percentage of deaths than the flu.
• Unlike flu, no one is vaccinated against coronavirus and there is currently no vaccine.
• There is limited testing available and no specific therapies yet to treat coronavirus.
• And although seasonal flu typically fades as spring arrives, we do not know whether coronavirus will follow a similar pattern.
While yes, seasonal flu is currently far more widespread and therefore results in more total deaths globally, remember we are only in the early stages of this infection. With an incubation period of about a week, the infections of today are, in reality, an echo of transmission a week ago.
We are learning more every day but there is a lot more we do not know about the progression of the disease.
Therefore, measures to control it should be heeded.
Facebook Physicians are a dime a dozen lately; you’d be smarter to heed the advice of people who actually attended medical school, actually know something about infectious disease and actually serve the public good by serving as public health officers in the community.
So far, that advice includes simple measures — wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, stay home from work or school if you’re sick — things that you should do regardless to prevent spread of disease whether it’s colds, flu or coronavirus.
Beyond that, recommendations to avoid large, non-essential gatherings is a low-impact suggestion that can have big impact. Social distancing reduces the chances of spreading the virus.
On Friday, some schools began to shutter, but there haven’t been any suggestions to adopt more disruptive measures that would impact day-to-day life.
Regardless of your individual level of concern about coronavirus, we advise you to heed the advice of health officials for one simple reason — we live in a society and your actions can and do affect everyone around you.
Even if you’re hale and hearty and healthy, if you walk around with reckless disregard for public health, you can do a lot of damage.
While our readers said last week on a 2-to-1 basis that they weren’t super concerned about the virus, those who did have worries often said it was for an elderly family member or a child who has had health complications in the past.
Those are people who, if they contract the virus, are more susceptible to have serious complications or die. They’ll be less likely to get it, however, if everyone in the community uses common sense, courtesy and hygiene.
The mentality that “more people die from flu” isn’t much comfort to someone who legitimately could get seriously ill or die from this new virus.
By taking measures to prevent spread, we hope to avoid a situation like we see in Italy, where the health care system is overwhelmed and unable to care for the many people who are ill.
In this case, the consequences of overreacting and turning out to be wrong are much less than the consequences of underreacting. Plus, if we overreact and the rate of infection turns out to be low, maybe it would be because of the overreaction.
Be smart, be respectful and be compassionate. You don’t need to be personally at risk to put others at risk. Everyone needs to participate to quell an epidemic disease.
Please, take coronavirus seriously, and do your part to try to prevent its spread.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board.
