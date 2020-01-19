25 years ago
• The ceremonial ribbon-cutting for Wendy’s restaurant marked the first day of operation at the new fast food eatery in Kendallville, located on U.S. 6 near the intersection at Main Street. On hand for the occasion were Wendy’s vice president of operations Jim Williams, Wendy’s area director Larry Grotelueschen, Kendallville Chamber of Commerce executive director Barb Mulholland, Kendallville Mayor Jeff Smith and Kendallville Chamber of Commerce president Brian Baker.
