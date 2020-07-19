To the editor:
Congrats to the ENHS 2020 graduating class. The local Kendallville Lions Club, serving our community since 1925, was proud to honor the top East Noble seniors and High Honor students, in its academic tribute to these fine students.
The local Lions Club has honored top ENHS seniors for many years. We recognize their efforts and excellence, and wish all the best to top seniors: Payton Booth, Luke Denton, Haley Groff, Parker Higginbotham, Connor Hesher, Madelyn Hosford, Benjamin Jansen, Michael Klein, Alana Lester, Austin Liepe, Leo Meza, Delaney Norman, Bailey Parker, Samantha Richards, Rana Seyam, Ian Schowe, Keeley Vaught, Shauntay Velazquez, Angela Weng, Olivia Whetsel and Seth Johnson. This tribute appeared in the Tuesday, July 7, News Sun.
The Kendallville club wishes to thank The News Sun for their assistance, especially Jenny Ernsberger. Other community-minded businesses that helped celebrate ENHS Honor Graduates include: Lewger Machine & Tool, R&T Monuments, Color Master Inc., Don Gura-State Farm Insurance, John Ley Monument Sales, Kendallville American Legion Post 86, Presence Sacred Heart Home, DQ Grill & Chill, Diversified Pattern & Engineering Co. and Pizza Forum. We thank these community-minded businesses.
All the best to our 2020 seniors! God bless.
Steve Kramer, Noble County Lions zone chairman
Becca Lemon, president, Kendallvillle Lions Club
Harold Sollenberger, club publicity director
Loren Allen and Ken Lash, CNA board members
