To the editor:
On behalf of the citizens of Butler, I would like to say thank you to Jeremiah Otis and his crew for coordinating the Friendsgiving event for DeKalb County. This is a huge undertaking during normal conditions, let alone doing this event in the midst of a pandemic. Thank you, Jeremiah!
I also want to take this time and thank the ten Butler businesses that stepped forward and donated $1,000 to the Friendsgiving. They are: Brown and Company Realty, Kaiser’s Food Center, M&S Auto Parts, Brent’s Automotive, Worker’s World, Sondra Phillips, ACE Hardware, Collins Tavern, Butler One Stop and Butler Automotive. Special thanks to Rick Brown for collecting monetary donations and to Scott Lanning from Butler Church of Christ for use of their building for distribution. With everyone’s generosity, Butler was able to serve over 120 meals to our residents. We are looking forward to partnering with Jeremiah and Friendsgiving in 2021! Happy Holidays, DeKalb County!
Mike Hartman, mayor
City of Butler
