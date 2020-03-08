25 years ago
• Noble County’s commissioners, council members, sheriff and judges met for nearly 2 1/2 hours in a closed-door executive session to discuss tightening Noble County Courthouse security. No decisions were made, according to Joy LeCount, commissioners’ president, but Sheriff Doug Dukes is expected to present specific alternatives and associated costs within a month. In the meantime, a deputy will continue to screen people entering the courts area of the building each day with a hand-held metal detector, as has been the case since Gilbert F. Black, of Kendallville, wounded himself with a handgun a week ago in the Noble Circuit Courtroom.
