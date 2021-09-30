To the editor:
I would like to thank my 2021 Steuben County 4-H Fair auction supporters: Heath Penick-Priority IAC, Edon Farmer's Co-op, Booth Farms, Campbell & Fetter Bank, DSM Farm, Farmer's State Bank, Garrett State Bank, Gary and Kelly Shough, Neil and Bev Knox, Kelly Anne Porter — Dorothy Jean Designs, Greg and Nicole Smith, Jerry and Karen Jacob, John and Connie Greenamyer, Kenn-Feld Group Angola, King Concrete Construction Inc., Marc and Robbie Nelson, Mark and Julie Ridenour, Rapid Rental, Rick and Brenda Shipe, Sevits Tree Service, Stoy Farms, Tod and Judy Swann, and Sweet Summers Ice Cream.
Because of your generous donations, I have sent a check for $1,100 to the Indiana account of the American Kidney Fund.
Thank you for making my last year so memorable!
Andrea Smith
Angola
