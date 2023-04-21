To the Editor:
Regarding your editorial on April 11, 2023: “Here we are again, thanks Tennessee”. My response to your editorial is focused on the second amendment and assault weapons. I am an active gun owner and a second amendment proponent on the right to keep and bear arms.
As a reminder to our readers the second amendment reads: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
The national focus is on the last half of the sentence. I have yet to hear of a comprehensive discussion on the first half: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State …”
Local governments often provided early Militias with weapons, the second amendment protects the right to keep and bear those arms including those personally acquired. An early Militia soldier could fire and reload a musket about three times in a minute. The second amendment is written from this perspective.
Today’s Militias are the US National Guard and US Reserves. They are well regulated, trained, and qualified to augment active-duty US forces with military weapons systems.
From my perspective, individually acquired arms, designed for hunting and sport shooting events are included in the second amendment rights. Military grade “Militia” or assault weapons that are not “well regulated” for civilians should not be included in the last half of the second amendment. I am not saying you can’t have an assault weapon; I’m proposing assault weapon ownership regulations for acquisition, storage, and protocols for qualification.
State regulations require training, testing and a driver’s license to operate a motor vehicle that has the potential to kill a family of five or more. We do NOT require regulations or licensing for an assault weapon that can shoot sixty or more high velocity rounds in less than a minute, potentially killing or wounding dozens. These high velocity bullets shatter bones, shock internal organs into a gelatinous mass and leave gaping exit wounds. I repeat: An early Militia soldier could fire and reload a musket about three times in a minute. The second amendment is written from this perspective.
2 How can we accept: “… guns are the leading cause of death for US children and teens since surpassing car accidents in 2020. Firearms accounted for nearly 19% of childhood deaths (ages 1-18) in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention database”.
How can we accept that an anyone including aggravated or mentally challenged individuals can acquire a military assault weapon with no preconditions?
It’s not about if … it’s about when! Which one of us will suffer a loss that could have been prevented?
I am a retired US Army helicopter pilot with over 20 years of service including multiple deployments to combat and conflicted areas of the world. I have been trained and qualified on several of these weapons with strict protocols for storage, qualification, and training with Range Safety Officers.
Ken Holden
LaOtto
