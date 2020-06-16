To the editor:
Thank you First Federal Savings Bank of Angola for stepping up to the plate and making a pledge in support of Sojourner Truth's legacy. This statue represents that the citizens of Steuben County are "good." It represents that we are "up-to-date" in our thoughts, in our beliefs, and in our priorities in regards to equal treatment to all people!
If we had a statue of a "Southern General" we probably would have had it removed by now because apparently history is something which you either "accept" or if you don't accept it, you can make an attempt to erase it. Remember, history can be re-written to fit what you are attempting to accomplish. We do have Baron Von Steuben who apparently was not "perfect" by virtue of his interest in boys, but I suppose his proud face overlooking our town represents that "we" are accepting of "that" particular history ... just saying.
Barney Bryan
Angola
