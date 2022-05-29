To the editor:
I tried to contact one of the County fathers but got no response, so I write this with the information that I have obtained elsewhere. I am concerned that spending money to buy land to move the County Highway is not a wise decision at this time.
Just at a time when prices are on the rise is it smart to spend extra money that might not be needed. As one other contributor pointed out the County owns land. What is being done with the old County Farm on County Road 40. Is there land available out near the community corrections building? Infrastructure has already been established in that area to some extent and adding to it might be a savings to what is planned. I was against the building of the Community corrections before building a new jail for cost reasons back then. It seemed a better option to build a new jail and then add the corrections at a later date.
I also stated that it might be an advantage to put the County highway there at that time. How much money is being squandered away by waiting for construction costs to have had time to grow. I wonder if the county fathers even thought about the County farm site. If they did then why did they pass it up. I might be totally wrong in what I propose and I accept that but just maybe it will raise some questions as to what is possible. As tax payers we have a right to get the most for our money, but is that happening. Are all options being looked at. Are the right people in the position to guide this county. I hope for the sake of this county that all aspects pro and con have and are being considered in this decision.
William Fowler
Auburn
