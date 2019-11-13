To the editor:
A letter, “Are we on the same page?”
It depends on the history we start.
President Donald J. Trump has helped pass bills which have helped blacks, Hispanic, brown, etc., women. The unemployment down more than any time in history. Corporate tax cut! Lower tax on working Americans. Build up U.S. military, replaced their worn out equipment.
Under Obama, the U.S. military downsized lower than World War II. More on food stamps, entitlements, higher unemployed blacks, Hispanics.
The Democrats, now behind closed doors working very hard to impeach the president. Why? Because he ran on “Make America Great Again” and his promise to “drain the swamp,” return the power to the people and make the federal government smaller.
Where would the United States be today if Hillary Clinton had been elected?
Marilyn Carr
Auburn
