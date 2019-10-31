To the editor:
I’ve been a member of this community for quite some time and was an involved downtown business owner for many of those years. I’ve seen a lot of great things happen here in Auburn.
In my time as a business owner I have watched as our downtown business district went from an environment of all businesses doing their own thing and "surviving" to a vibrant district where business owners, organizations and city government work together and absolutely thrive!
When Mayor Yoder took office, he immediately began coming to our DABA meetings. He actively participated in all facets of the chamber. He made it clear that things would be different for the downtown business community in Auburn because he understood that a healthy vibrant downtown and a healthy livable community with festivities, art and opportunities for involvement not only attracts good companies to invest in Auburn, but also attracts our young adults to stay and raise their families here.
The growth and vibrancy of our community and quality of life for families in Auburn have changed dramatically with 20 years of open communication and a collaborative environment. We are better because of those who have actively given their time during these changes.
As Mayor Yoder retires, we find ourselves with two good people running for office. I want to tell you about my experiences with Sarah Payne and her constant involvement in our thriving community.
Sarah Payne has been an active board member and board president of our Main Street Program. She has served on the United Way of DeKalb County’s Community Impact Committee, the Chamber’s Programming Committee, Hometown Collaboration Initiative, and McKenney PTO to name just a few roles she has filled during this exciting time of collaboration and community growth here in Auburn. Professionally, she has served as the executive director of both our ACD Festival and the DeKalb Health Foundation.
As I’m writing this letter, I have found out that she has spent all day today furthering her commitment and training with Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs. (An Indiana State collaborative partner to our Main Street Program.)
Sarah has served with leadership on so many committees that have worked tirelessly with our current city administration over the past two decades to bring about change and growth in Auburn that can be felt deeply and even seen easily on social media every time someone shares a photo of a friend in front of the Monarch Butterfly at 6th and Main.
I want to see our current city energy and collaborative environment that we have come to depend on continue and even grow into what is needed for our future. I will be voting for Sarah Payne for mayor of the city of Auburn.
Pat Delagrange
Auburn
