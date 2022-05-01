25 years ago
• Third-grade students at Kendallville Central Elementary School planted trees at the site of the new South Side Elementary School. The planting was a community philanthropic project, in conjunction with Earth Day and aimed at utilizing wetlands. The students were given $200 with which their teachers, Debby Owen and Michelle Gerst, bought two shovels, four spades and a watering can. The equipment was transported from the school in a little red wagon. Each student received a black gum tree for themselves, and the six seedlings left over were planted at the new school Friday afternoon. School Principal Jim Nixon also participated.
