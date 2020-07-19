To Angola-area residents and businesses who have been providing meals for Trine University’s new and returning international students. All students who had been outside the United States had no way to feed themselves, with food service not yet in operation at the university. Donors have provided students with home-cooked lunches and dinners each day, as well as desserts, beverages, extra bottled water and occasional gifts.
To U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who brought positive national attention to Miller’s Super Valu in LaGrange. He stopped at the store Monday and took a selfie wearing a mask in front of a sign reminding customers to put on masks, then posted it on his official Twitter account. Calling LaGrange “God’s country,” he said, “Let’s affirm good actions. If LaGrange can do this, anyone can.” Adams is a former Indiana State Health Commissioner and part of the President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force.
To The James Foundation of Auburn for joining the Foellinger Foundation of Fort Wayne in making $100,000 grants to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, which is projecting a $5 million loss of income due to the pandemic.
