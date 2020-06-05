Each day, one positive choice can aid the environment, your budget and/or your health.
During the warmer months, most houseplants can benefit from being outdoors, as many are tropical plants that flourish in the warm weather and bright sunny days. The key for success is to make sure plants aren't immediately transported from a shady spot in the home to a bright, sunny spot outdoors. Start by moving the houseplants to a slightly shaded spot outdoors, then gradually move them to a sunnier spot over the course of a few days. This can help prevent scorching them in the sun. And be sure they have plenty of drainage; in the case of a downpour, the plants will drink up what they need and allow the rest to run off.
+++
Ever look in your pantry and find an onion that's sprouted roots and green shoots? While the onion is still perfectly edible, maybe you'd rather not use it to cook with. So how about using that thriving onion to grow new onions right in your own backyard? Just separate the sprouted onion into smaller pieces and plant it in your garden or in pots. In a few weeks, you'll notice new sprouts and growth, and you'll eventually have a bumper crop of new onions to harvest from your garden.
+++
Burning citronella candles is a popular and natural way to repel annoying insects from invading your back porch or yard. The floral-smelling smoke works by covering up both the carbon dioxide and scent of human lactic acid that our bodies emit, which attract bugs. But many people burn citronella candles improperly, placing them at table height, which means the smoke does little to protect your legs and bare feet. To correct this, burn the candles on the ground, using sturdy and heavy buckets or glass-enclosed candles, so the smoke rises from the ground up for full protection.
+++
Running a fully loaded dishwasher is the most energy- and water-efficient way to wash dishes. But it's key to load it properly to get the cleanest results. When loading utensils, don't load them all in the same direction. Spoons should not "spoon" each other; some should face up while others should face down. Make sure dirty dishes face the center, so the sprayer arm can most effectively get them truly clean. And don't add an extra detergent tablet to the machine; the little packets are powerful enough for a whole load, and adding extra just causes a soapy film to be left behind.
+++
It's important to protect your skin with sunscreen, but it's also important to avoid products that cause damage to coral reefs when you're having fun in the sun at the beach. When shopping for sunscreen, look at the ingredient list, and avoid products that contain oxybenzone and octinoxate. These two chemicals are thought to have damaging effects on coral reefs, essentially bleaching them and killing them outright. The good news is there are plenty of effective and less toxic sunscreens that don't contain these two ingredients in the marketplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.