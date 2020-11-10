To the editor:
I think we all can agree that this year has brought on a variety of very difficult issues. As Thanksgiving approaches, many would say it would be hard to find something to be thankful for.
It is easy to give thanks when things are going well instead when things going bad. But when there is a sudden, even tragic, turn in our lives and we wonder what is going on, it is not as easy to give thanks, is it?
When life seems to be crashing down and we don't know why, we tend to exchange what we know for what we don't know. What do we know? The Bible tells us that God is good. He is love. God is for you, not against you. He will never fail you nor abandon you. There is nothing that will ever separate us from His love. We need to keep our focus on what we do know.
The tradition of Thanksgiving as a time to focus on God and His blessings dates back almost four centuries in America, beginning with the Pilgrims. It was very difficult for the Pilgrims when they came to America. They endured all sorts of hardship, but they stayed faithful to God to overcome many challenges. They remained grateful to God in spite of their rough times.
The Bible tells us in, 1 Thessalonians 5:18, "In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."
Psalm 106:1, tells us "Praise the Lord! Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever".
A big reason to thank God is for His salvation. God loves you and has a plan for your life. But we are all separated from Him by our sin. Yet God loved us so much He sent His Son to die on the cross for us. If we will turn from our sin and ask Christ into our lives, we can have eternal life with Him in heaven.
When you keep things in perspective, we have much to be thankful for. And when you get down to it, this is why we primarily exist, to give honor and glory to God.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee
Former LaGrange County resident
