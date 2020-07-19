90 years ago
• G.W. Schnapp, or “Gus”, as he is familiarly known, grew reminiscent today and remarked that he had been on the job at the opera house in Kendallvile since fair time, 1890, when this amusement place, built by Ed Spencer, was opened with a Shakespeare play, during fair week, staged by Marlin Clark. The opera house has only had three owners since it was built, Ed Spencer, A.M. Boyer and Mrs. Anna Deardorff. Gus has been the stage carpenter and janitor from the time the door opened until recently. Now he just posts the bills. Gus said, “Taken as a whole, show people are mighty fine — much better than the average person believes. I have some very pleasant memories of these people I have met in the long trail between the oil and gas lamp, the old-time actors and actresses, and the talkies of the present.”
