25 years ago
• Wee Haven Industries in Garrett received a grant from the Dekko Foundation for its Endowment Fund and equipment needs. The check presentation was made by Sharon Beckman, Director of Public Relations for Dekko Foundation; Wee Haven Industries Director Ron Murphy and assistant director Michelle Randol. Wee Haven Industries is a privately funded, not-for-profit corporation that provides full time, meaningful employment in a supportive environment to individuals with disabilities.
