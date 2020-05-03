High Fives
To Karie Chatman-Saurbeck, who started the Facebook group “NE Indiana Adopt a Senior 2020,” and the nearly 2,000 members who joined it and participated by sending a notes, gifts and money for college to graduating high school seniors.
To Rome City Marshal Jim Sheffield, who is retiring after 41 years in law enforcement. Sheffield became marshal in Rome City five years ago. He served as a trooper with the Indiana State Police from 1979-2015.
To the Pleasant Lake Elementary School Booster Club that installed a blessing box on the side of the school. It is full of nonperishable food products to help people in the community who may be facing difficulties during the economic slowdown associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.