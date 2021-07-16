To the editor:
On July 10, 2021, I hosted the 4th Annual APD Emergency Response Team Fundraiser along with the Auburn Brewing Company and American Legion Post 97.
The ERT is an elite group of officers from within the Auburn Police Department that were aware of a need and rose to the challenge. The team handles difficult/dangerous situations, and assists neighboring counties. This year's event definitely exceeded our expectations.
I would like to personally thank everyone that came out to show their support for our amazing men and women in blue! We raised over $9,500 the night of the event; 100% of the money raised will be given to the team to buy necessary gear and specialized equipment for the job and to keep them safe. It was a feeling like no other when I saw how many people came out to support such a great cause.
Of course, I cannot take all the credit; without the help of the Auburn Brewing Company, Mason Dixon Line and other local businesses none of this would have been possible. With that being said, I would like to thank the following businesses and individuals:
My wife, Aimee, Josh and Emma Metcalf and the staff at the Auburn Brewing Company, Bryan Graham, Sunrise Express, Fort Wayne Komets, Steve Hostetter, Jeff and Diana Metcalf @ JD Metcalf Properties, Sherri Fiechter, Trademark Title, Lightner Law Firm, Juan and Cheri Arambula, Steve Jones, Kelly York, Steel Dynamics, Cleaning by Carol, APD Emergency Response Team, Morgan Hefty @ State Farm, Jason Terlosky @ Magnum Laser, Dave and Kim Ward, Jennifer Sleeper @ Black Diamond Detailing, 9th Street Brew, Brady Thomas for Sheriff and Mark Lennart. This is one of the many reasons I love to call Auburn my home! Hats off to each and every one of you!
Dave Clark (#WHERESDAVE)
Auburn
