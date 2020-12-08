To the editor:
Steven Roberts, who has hated President Trump for as long as I can remember, in his opinion piece on Sunday, Dec. 6, wrote about immigration. It's fine to dislike, even hate, the president. This one, the next one, the last one before this one, the one before that, etc.
Mr. Roberts cited stats and did research to help his opinion. But what he never does when people write about the wall on our southern border or anything else in reference to immigration is the difference between legal and illegal immigration. If we decreased illegal immigration, the USA could increase legal immigration so we know who's coming and who is here. But he never makes that distinction ... and he never will. And it's a disservice to his readers.
Butch Lehman
Topeka
