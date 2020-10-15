To the editor:
As a former principal of McKenney Harrison Elementary School, as well as the Director of Transportation, Elementary Education and Special Education, I endorse John Davis for DeKalb school board.
I have known John since he was a child and am fully aware of his interests, desires and goals.
John’s track record speaks for itself. John is a successful businessman with integrity and good moral character. With his strong background in finance, his knowledge would be beneficial. Also, he is hard working and dedicated to volunteering in our community. John is loyal to his family and friends. He works well with people and loves to help others.
We all have needs and desires. Needs are more important than desires. It is important for board members to listen to community concerns, while looking at the total picture in order prioritize needs over desires. John is someone you can rely on to do just that. He will be an advocate for students, parents, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and teachers. He is honest, hard working and not afraid to ask questions in order to reach a solution. John is someone you can trust with taxpayer dollars, while wisely using them to benefit the students and the schools.
Your vote is important. Make it count. Please join me in voting for John Davis for DeKalb school board.
Art Rahe
Auburn
