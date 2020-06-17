Rights granted by the Creator
To the editor:
In the years following July 4, 1776, our Founding Fathers set out to form a more perfect union, so “We the People” can live our lives as self-governed, moral individuals. The form of government our Founders gave us was a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy, oligarchy or dictatorship.
The foundation of the United States Constitution is the Declaration of Independence. It declares that we are “endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
This means our individual “unalienable” rights come from our Creator, not a government. The U.S. Constitution, as well as the constitutions of the states, were not the sources of our rights, but rather written guarantees of rights that had been granted by God.
Rights granted by a government can be taken away by a government; but Rights granted by the Creator can never be taken away.
The Founding Fathers framed the U.S. Constitution to control the sinful desires of man and their government. And one of the responsibilities of the government is to protect and secure those God-given rights.
In the past months we witnessed governors and health department bureaucrats suspend our U.S. Constitution over the exaggerations of this COVID pandemic. These people should have been arrested for violating the U.S. Constitution, the supreme law of the land.
When the government willfully ignores and actively shreds the restrictions placed on them by the founding documents, we can only conclude it’s all about power and control.
There are elitist power groups who don’t like our Constitutional Republic. They want us to ditch it and replace it with a “New World Order.” And they will try any way possible. There are people like George Soros who manipulates the mainstream media, and funds communist groups such as Antifa to fuel the fires of hatred, division, and violence to destroy America.
Our Founders warned us about what would happen if we would drift away from the foundations that our freedoms rested upon. Founding Father, William Penn said it best when he stated, “Men must be governed by God or they will be ruled by tyrants.”
There is only one hope for America today. We need a divine intervention. We need a revival. Revival means to restore to the original condition. Our nation is truly at a turning point and instead of being divided we need to come together in unity to seek God and pray for America.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee
Ken Blinco lived in Shipshewana for 32 years and was a faithful writer to this newspaper. About two years ago he and his wife relocated to Tennessee to be closer to their three sons.
