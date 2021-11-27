Grief is the pain of having to remember you longer than I ever knew you ... and the “what if’s” creep in to remind me that sometimes day dreaming of you still being physically present in my life can be so much sweeter than life without you.
The day you left meant you would never be in pain again, but it also marked the day my pain of losing you started.
Many “non grievers” don’t understand that just because time passes doesn’t mean the pain lessens; it just means I am able to mask it better. Because, for those that grieve, we all know in a singular moment that feeling of loss can flood in like it happened just yesterday. So to make others around me more comfortable I have learned to hide the big hole in my heart that was/is my child. That’s why if you mention his name, I rejoice, because it means he is not forgotten. And to forget would be worse than the death itself.
But I am reminded that I’m blessed to have loved someone so much that losing them is so extremely hard. So I will remember the good days, the healthy days, the days when he laughed at everything and had an abundance of hugs and kisses for me. I will remember Zane’s smiles and all his beautiful energy and that will need to last me until I see him again.
I have often used the analogy that losing someone you love is like losing a limb: Would you be reminded every single day that you no longer have that appendage? Of course! Well I have reminders constantly that my beloved child is not a physical part of this world any longer ... and it doesn’t mean I’m less grateful or think less of my “adopted blessings” that are my two wonderful boys today. It simply means that I do not choose to mask my pain of Zane’s Gone to Heaven date. I fully embrace all the “feels” which come with this day. It doesn’t mean I take all my other blessings any less, I just have to take one day a year where I let all those “what if’s” roam free. They don’t set up permanency. I just have this day where I let my emotions take over.
So today, I will decorate my tree as I do every year on this date, I will watch old home movies of Zane and I will remember all the wonderment that he embodied.
Thank you to all my friends and family and even some strangers who ask about him, or let me talk about my love beyond the grave for my child. Your generosity, friendship and patience have not gone unappreciated. Love on your own people while they are ever so present in your life — you just never know when their last day may be.
If you’ve not felt this pain, I’m so thankful. But please allow others the freedom to grieve their lost loves. Peace, Friends.
Retta Lewis writes her “Good Grief” column for this newspaper. She invites questions or comments. Email rettajolewis@icloud.com.
