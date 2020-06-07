90 years ago
• The discovery of what officials believe to have been a murder and suicide this morning brought to an end a nine-day search which had been instituted for a 20-year-old Kendallville girl, and a 23-year-old man from Montpelier, Ohio. The search came to an end when Ronald Gehring, 17, accidentally made the gruesome find of the bodies in an automobile which had been driven into the Gehring woods, about three and one-half miles southwest of Kendallville. The girl had been shot twice, once through the head and heart, allegedly by the Ohio man, who then ended his own life by drinking a quantity of carbolic acid.
