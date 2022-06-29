To the Editor:
Today's front page article, "County building in need of repairs", prompted me to pen my first opinion letter. I was born in Auburn 77 years ago, and have always been proud of that heritage.
Growing up I had a great aunt who was a keen and avid observer of local politics and birthed my own interest in same. She usually had a mostly positive opinion of Auburn city government, but was often quite scathing of the performance of various county commissioners. Thus, my family background has led me to conclude that the guiding principal of the DeKalb commissioners has been, for decades, 'Kick the Can Down the Road'.
Aside from the decrepit condition of the building mentioned in today's article I call attention to the longstanding need for a new county jail. That debate has been ongoing for well over a decade and the estimated cost has probably at least tripled over that time. The last estimate that was made public was in the neighborhood of $27 to $28 million. A few months ago, one commissioner, Who Shall Not Be Named, advised that the "can should be kicked down the road" again since he was loathe to increase taxes because inflation had increased the cost and, besides, inflation would only be temporary. Well, inflation is far from temporary and I would guess a current estimate for a new county jail is well north of $30+ million. A tax increase is likely inevitable when a new jail is finally decided upon but the "can", though massively dented and rusty, can still be kicked some more.
Before I retired from a large Texas state agency, a private citizen filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, alleging that a family member's civil rights were being violated by the substandard services being provided by Texas Health and Human Services. The Justice Department sued Texas and the result was that it cost the state several hundreds of millions of $$ and is still being monitored by the feds. If such a fate were to befall DeKalb County due to chronic "kicking the can down the road", then yours and my tax burden will be eye popping.
Larry Sanxter
Auburn
