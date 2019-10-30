To the editor:
I’ve lived in Waterloo for 28 years. My children grew up here. This is my home. Five years ago, I was asked to run for Town Council, which I did. I’m trying to make a difference, but I need your help.
Please join me and vote for Renee Duszynski for clerk-treasurer. Ms. Duszynski has promised to be a full-time clerk-treasurer with regular office hours. She and her staff will be accessible to the residents because she knows that ultimately she works for you. She will study and keep abreast of the latest resources and processes so she can produce accurate and timely reports for the council and the state. Ms. Duszynski will treat your money as if it were her own. She has pledged to work with the council so accurate budgets can be produced that can be used for long-term planning.
The elected office of clerk-treasurer is important. The clerk-treasurer is the custodian and caretaker of all the town records. Renee Duszynski has the energy, ability and desire to serve the people of Waterloo. She will honor the office and respect the people she works for as she works to create a secure and professional office that will allow Waterloo to grow and prosper. She has my 100% support.
Please join me in voting for Renee Duszynski on Nov. 5. Let’s make Waterloo better!
Jess Jessup
Waterloo
