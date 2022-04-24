25 years ago
• East Noble senior Chad LaCross was named to the 13-player All-Star team, announced by the Indianapolis Star. The 6-foot-6 LaCross averaged 18 ppg. for an East Noble team which won its second consecutive Elkhart Regional title this past season. The all-star games will be played in June at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis and in Frankfort, Kentucky.
