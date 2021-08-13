To the editor:
The St. Joe Pickle Festival Committee would like to thank everyone who attended the 25th annual festival.
We thank all of our sponsors and volunteers, past and present, who have supported us to make this family-oriented festival a huge success over the past 25 years.
Festival sponsor include Nucor-Vulcraft, Nucor Fastner, American Legion Post 202 of Butler, Sechler’s Pickles, Air Products, Millers Shell Mart, DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, Air Products, Eastside Area Community Foundation and The Town of St. Joe.
Art & Photo Sponsors include Action Realty, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Co., DeKalb Molded Plastics, Expressions Gallery, Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Kitchen Auto Body Specialists Inc., Sechler’s Pickles, Butler Dental Group, and Miller’s Shell Mart.
Our poster advertising sponsors include Phil’s One Stop, Pizza Subs & BBQ, Sechler’s Pickles, Accurate Accounting, Nucor-Vulcraft, Nucor Fastner, Tire Maxx, Action Realty, Jeff’s Auto Repair, Novas Ag, SDI, Leo Barber Shop, American Legion Post 202 of Butler, St. Joe Valley Trap & Skeet Club, Carnahan-Baidinger Walter Funeral Home, Hoover Auction & Realty, Miller’s Shell Mart, 2nd Time Round Antiques, Dutch Heritage, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Baker Metal Works, Oasis Tavern, Pit Stop Café, St. Joe Lions Club, and Hicksville Bank.
A special thank you to St. Joe Church of Christ and the Eastside school district for the use of the land where the festival is held. Thanks to Jeff Washler for trash disposal, the Town of St. Joe, and Concord Township Fire Department.
We are in need of younger volunteers to step up. Please, don’t wait to be asked.
St. Joe Pickle Festival Committee
Jeff and Patty Studebaker, Margie Bortner, Christine Weirauch
