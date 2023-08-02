To the Editor:
Back in the day, I trusted liberals Walter Cronkite and Tom Brokaw to report the news accurately.
Today’s national news media is a propaganda ministry for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
I noticed deterioration of media integrity with the Nick Sandmann Lincoln Memorial incident in 2019.
Leftist media outlets including CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, The Washington Post, New York Times, and USA Today slandered Sandmann as a white supremacist, eager to build the woke narrative that America is a fundamentally racist nation.
Sandmann and classmates attended a March for Life event in Washington and waited for their bus at the memorial.
Some wore recently purchased red MAGA hats. This attracted the attention of opportunistic activists.
The teens were approached by Hebrew Israelite cultists uttering profanities and racist taunts toward them.
A Native American activist, Nathan Phillips, approached Sandmann, standing inches from his face and beating a drum. Sandmann smiled to deescalate the situation.
The smile was intentionally misconstrued by media as an expression of white supremacy. Phillips contributed to the narrative by claims of racial slurs from the teens.
News outlets didn’t show the full video, which would have revealed their deceit.
There is a conspiracy of media deception and relative silence surrounding the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally, 2020 BLM/Antifa rioting, the Steele dossier hoax, Hunter Biden laptop suppression, Biden family influence peddling, illegal harassment of SCOTUS justices and families, pro-life pregnancy center arson and vandalism, FBI/DOJ intimidation of advocates for preborns and concerned parents attending school board meetings, 2020 election integrity concerns, suspected federal agency incitement of Jan. 6 Capitol rioting, Chinese exploitation of Uyghurs and the 85,000 missing immigrant children released into the USA.
Their current target is “Sound of Freedom”, a movie exposing child sex trafficking. Media associates it with QAnon, the woke boogieman. Are they running interference for allies engaged in exploitation?
Entertainment industry ownership increases my suspicions.
Major US news outlets include CNN (Warner), New York Times, The Washington Post (Jeff Bezos), NBC/MSNBC (Comcast), ABC (Disney), CBS (Paramount), USA Today (Gannett), Fox, Associated Press, and Reuters.
Additionally, investment management firms Vanguard, Blackrock, and State Street own significant shares in most of these outlets.
These firms, managing $20 trillion in assets, are implementing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs to force companies in their portfolios to embrace wokeness.
How does leftist media create and manipulate public opinion?
• Feign objectivity while pursuing Democrat partisan interests
• Amplify news coverage advancing Democrat party objectives
• Censor or omit coverage exposing Biden and Democrat policies to criticism, including increasing crime in Democrat-run cities, double standards of the federal justice system, social burdens of uncontrolled immigration, and leftist violence
• Intentionally misquote conservatives and omit crucial details to create false contexts
• Interpret conservative voices in the least charitable manner
• Use virtuous-sounding phrases such as “reproductive justice” to conceal evils like the abortion holocaust
• Caricature conservatives as evil extremists through phrases like “ultra MAGA conservative” and portray Democrats as valiant moderates fighting for democracy
• Dehumanize conservatives with labels like racists, white supremacists, Nazis, fascists and “Uncle Toms”
• Release unverified negative information about conservative candidates and suppress similar information about Democrat candidates
• Use data from suspicious, poorly constructed opinion polls for propagandistic purposes
• Vilify conservatives voicing election integrity concerns despite similar Democrat claims surrounding previous elections
• Label challenges to leftist narratives as disinformation, hate speech, and conspiracy theories
• Deploy wild mischaracterizations of principled court decisions and congressional legislation
• Normalize woke thought-forms through the AP Stylebook
Do conservative media outlets practice similar propaganda? Occasionally, but with much less frequency and bandwidth.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
