To the editor:
I am a property owner, living on Big Long Lake. I am very concerned that the Noble County commissioners will approve a rezoning request that would allow for a huge commercial hog feeding operation on the land.
Noble County residents, Roger and Shelly Diehm, have submitted a 17 page application #533, requesting the rezoning from A-1 to A-3 to all for a huge CAFO, “Confined Animal Feeding Operation.” The operation would begin with 10,000 hogs and this number would increase, substantially, after the sows give birth to an average of 30 piglets, each, annually.
The Diehm property consists of 106 acres located at 11554 E 1200 N, Wolcottville, IN. It is in the border of Noble and LaGrange counties and is within 1-2 miles of a children’s camp, Camp Lakewood, and three lakes: McLish, Lake of the Woods and Big Long Lake. The proposed site has waterways and tiles that drain north and east into the Maumee Ditch, which drains directly into McLish Lake and Lake of the Woods.
CAFOs cause harm to our environment and may cause health effects to their neighbors from pollution damage to the air, land and water. Any leaching into the soil from the large amount of animal waste could contaminate our wells, waterways and surrounding land.
I plead with the Noble County commissioners to vote "no" to this rezoning request, so that we can protect our environment and our beautiful natural resources, our lakes.
Nancy J.Teagarden
Big Long Lake
