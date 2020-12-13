90 years ago
• Notice is given out that Sunday morning, in connection with the Sunday school service at the Lutheran church in Kendallville, only the adult classes will be held. The children’s classes will not convene this Sunday. This is in accordance with the effort to control the scarlet fever situation. A number of cases have developed in the Lutheran school, which has been closed the last few days, in order to do everything to check the spread of the disease.
